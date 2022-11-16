Chief Justice commends government, stakeholders for providing judicial Service with infrastructure

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has commended the government and stakeholders for providing the judicial Service with infrastructure for speedy discharge of the rule of law in the country.

He said investment in judicial infrastructure in the country which has been of concern over the years was unprecedented.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the inauguration of a courthouse at Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North-East Region.

The courthouse is to serve as a high court for the region as well as a child friendly gender-based violence circuit court.

It was inaugurated together with a five-bedroom bungalow fully fitted with borehole and solar energy to accommodate judges.

The construction of the courthouse and bungalow was funded by the government with resources from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), while UNICEF procured child friendly equipment for the court room.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the judiciary, representatives of the various security services and traditional leaders.

Justice Anin Yeboah said several consultative meetings with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and the DACF Administrator effected the declaration by President Nana Akufo-Addo two years ago, about government’s commitment to construct 100 court houses and bungalows for judges and magistrates.

He said: “Courthouses are national assets and reflect the importance of a nation attached to the rule of law and good governance.”

Mr. Yidana Zakaria, North-East Regional Minister said the child-friendly nature of the court would enable juveniles speak without intimidation as the courthouse made provision for a screen to coordinate judges’ communication with children who would be hosted in a separate room within the court.

He said a courthouse in the region was a milestone in the quest for development, adding it would cut down costs incurred by security agencies in transporting suspects to Tamale and Bolgatanga.