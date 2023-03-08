Chief Justice commissions High Court complex for Ho

Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, Chief Justice, has opened a new High Court complex for the Volta Region.

The new edifice would help address infrastructural deficit at the existing Ho High Court with modern court rooms and administrative offices.

It was constructed with the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The Chief Justice said the lack of infrastructure affected delivery of justice and that the investment marked a new dawn with investment in infrastructure.

He said the culture of Rule of Law remained important to securing and maintaining democracy, and that the resolve to provide the needed judicial structures was timely.

The Chief Justice, therefore, commended the President for the commitment of his government to improving court infrastructure and said the court environment must be kept sound and decent to reflect the profession and its authority.

He said it was the duty of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to provide access to the courts, and that they should sustain the responsibility of improving judicial access.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, also praised the government’s commitment to the justice sector, noting the multiplicity of court houses, which were being built through the support of the district assemblies.

He said more districts including Adaklu had completed similar judicial projects and assured of the continuous help of the Regional Coordinating Council in addressing the infrastructural deficit.

Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament, (MP) for Ho Central, said the various arms of Government required adequate physical structures to function effectively, and that it was important to distribute the facilities among all Regions.

The MP said the DACF had been of great benefit to the Ho Municipality, and that there were several crucial projects ongoing, including a new Assembly building complex.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, expressed excitement over the new complex, and thanked the Chief Justice for the initiatives.

He said the effective delivery of justice would promote trust in the law, adding that the nation required “bold visionary courageous leadership at all levels.”

He called on all to eschew divisiveness, work together in respect for the truth, and said the nation must appreciate the availability of justice.

Joining the Chief Justice to open the complex were some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of the Judicial Service, as well as traditional leaders from across the Municipality.

A similar court complex was also commissioned on the same day for the Judicial Service in Juapong.