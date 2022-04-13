Chief Justice Directed Trial Courts To Call Cases Of Senior Lawyers First

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has directed trial court judges to stick to the age-old tradition of calling the cases of senior lawyers first.

He explained that this would “enrich the legal experience beyond what is taught in chambers and other places or work.”

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah gave the directive in a circular issued in Accra after his attention was drawn to the fact that some trail judges were not observing this practice in court.

He said obeying such tradition gave the junior lawyers the opportunity to learn from their seniors.

“The right to call a case out of in turn is not absolutely and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court,” he added.

He said for the reasons mentioned above, “I will request all trail court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to invite application from Seniors first.”