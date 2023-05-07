Chief Justice inaugurates circuit court at Assin Kyekyewere

Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has inaugurated a state- –of-the-art circuit court at Assin Kyekyewere in the Assin South District of the Central Region to bring justice to the doorsteps of the citizenry.

The court building, funded by the District Assembly through its common fund has other auxiliaries like a registrar’s office, bailiffs and docket rooms and residence for the judge

The rest are an information and communication (ICT) room and a standby generator for uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Justice, said the circuit court was the first circuit court spanning from Adansi North District in the Ashanti Region, New Edubiase in the Adansi South District, through Assin Fosu Municipality, Assin South District to Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese- District, all in the Central Region.

He noted that the existing circuit court were in Obuasi of the Ashanti Region and Cape Coast of the Central Region.

This circuit court, he said had brought great relief to the people of Assinman and others who travel from far and other communities to access a circuit court.

The Chief Justice informed and advised staff who would be posted to work there to protect the facilities and equipment at their disposal.

He pointed out that the judiciary was on course to build a justice system that would ensure litigants and citizens had efficient and quality justice delivery.

The inauguration of the Kyekyewere circuit court was witnessed by Rev. John Ntim-Fodjor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South District, traditional leaders, religious bodies, and members of the community.

The MP was grateful to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for his immense investment in effective justice delivery.

With the circuit court in place, he advised residents not to take the law into their own hands but to report all cases to the Police for due process to ensure fairness.

He advised workers and staff of the circuit court, who would work there, to take utmost care of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

Barima Kwame Nkyi XIII, Paramount Chief of Assin Apemanim Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for the construction of the court in the district.

He cautioned traditional leaders not to interfere in the justice delivery, but rather support them to work to administer justice to ensure law and order.