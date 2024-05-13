Chief Justice Inaugurates Enchi Circuit Court, Chiefs And People Rejoice

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Sackey, has commissioned a Circuit Court in Enchi, which is the second in the entire region. The project is intended to decentralize judicial services and ensure accessibility and prompt adjudication of cases for residents in the Western North region.

Even though three magistrate courts have been commissioned in the area since January, this is the first Circuit Court to be inaugurated since the creation of the Western North region.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of Chief Justice, the Supervising High Court Judge for Western North, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako, noted that the inauguration of Enchi Circuit Court is part of a broader initiative to enhance judicial infrastructure across the region.

Over the years, accessibility of judicial services by people within Aowin municipality and surrounding communities has been complicated and expensive, as people have to travel for over 145km to reach the only Circuit Court in the region situated at Bibiani, to seek Justice.

Residents of these areas were super excited as the inauguration of the Circuit Court marked a significant milestone in the region’s judiciary. Litigants and stakeholders anticipate expedited legal proceedings, reduced case backlog, and enhanced access to Justice for all.

His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako stated that establishing the Circuit Court signifies progress in the judicial service and a commitment to accessibility and fairness in the dispensation of Justice.

According to him, the courthouse stands as a testament to the nation’s vision of a legal administration that is not distant and detached but one that is also firmly rooted in the communities it serves. In furtherance, he reiterated that the law has been brought to the people, hence the days of enduring long journeys to access Justice have become a thing of the past.

That notwithstanding, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako urged potential officers of the courthouse to be mindful of the weight of their office and be guided by the ideals that animate the constitutional duties of the judicial service of Ghana in all their endeavors.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, Nana Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbui III, commended the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, for his remarkable role in achieving this milestone.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Sackey, for granting their request.

However, like Oliver Twist, Nana Beyeeman appealed for the construction of a High Court in the area to fast-track proceedings on matters beyond the jurisdictions of District and Circuit Courts to ensure Justice for all.