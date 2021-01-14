The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, says his office will investigate a bribery allegation against a Supreme Court judge accused of trying to influence the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

A statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judicial Secretary, in Accra, said the Chief Justice would also seek the assistance of the person who made the allegation, the National Democratic Congress'(NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, in the investigation.

The statement said the Chief Justice “considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the Judiciary,” thus, “taking steps to solicit the assistance of Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP, to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately.”

It said the “public will be apprised of any further development in due course.”

Mr Muntaka had alleged on an Accra based radio station that a Supreme Court Judge had tried influencing his colleague NDC MP to vote for Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye to become the Speaker of Parliament.