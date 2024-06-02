Chief Justice Torkornoo Inducts 182 New Lawyers into the Ghanaian Bar

Ghana’s Chief Justice, Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, officially inducted 182 new lawyers into the bar during a ceremony held in Accra.

In her address, Chief Justice Torkornoo underscored the critical role of maintaining the judiciary’s integrity. She urged the new lawyers to uphold high ethical standards and avoid any conduct that could tarnish the judiciary’s image.

“The legal profession demands a high level of expertise. We owe it to ourselves and society to put in all the necessary hard work and seek assistance when needed to deliver quality justice,” stated Chief Justice Torkornoo at the swearing-in ceremony.

She also emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, both to clients and the nation, stressing that the Body of Benchers will continue to enforce the ethics and principles that govern the legal profession.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, also addressed the inductees, reaffirming the Law School’s role as the profession’s gatekeeper and its commitment to upholding high professional standards.