Chief Justice urges JUSAG leadership to lead Association in truth, honesty

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has asked the leadership of Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to lead their members in truth, honesty, and integrity.

Chief Justice Yeboah also implored the leadership to repair whatever relations that they might have strained before, during and after their elections.

“Even before you assume your duties of the association, I would implore you to repair whatever relations that you might have strained, before, during and after your elections.”

Chief Justice who was speaking at the swearing in of the newly elected executives of JUSAG at the Supreme Court tasked the Association to remain united as in unity lied strength.

The new leadership of JUSAG has Mr. Samuel Afotey Otu as the President, Mr Samuel Larteylai Lartey, Vice President, Mr Abdullai Yakubu and Joyce Hassan as General Secretary and deputy General Secretary respectively, Ms Hannah Boakye, Commissioner and Mr Owusu Kankam, Treasurer.

Chief Justice urged the executives to tap into the expertise of their opponents to propel the growth of the Association.

He also appealed to the leadership not impose themselves on the members but lead and serve them in humility.

The Chief Justice pledged management’s continuous support to the leadership of JUSAG.

Mr Alex Nartey, the Outgoing President of JUSAG, said he was elated that during his tenure, the executives were able to ensure the consolidation of all allowances of staff.

According to him, his tenure saw the training of 50 staff as lawyers following the approval of their study leave over the years.

Mr Nartey appealed to the newly sworn in executives to remain focused on the objectives of the association and continue to serve Ghanaians as they rebuilt the image of the association.

“You don’t have rule by intimidation, rule by fair play and ensure that your communication channels are open,”

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG, urged members of the association to bring on board their ideas and suggestions to help build the association into a resilient one.

He appealed to members to be guided by the Association’s code of ethics in order to deliver on their mandate without fear or favour.

Mrs Justice Irene Charity Larbi, a Court of Appeal Judge, administered on the executives three oaths.