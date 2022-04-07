Chief Laasu I to kick off  SAS Cup match between UNO and Family & Friends

The two teams are members of the Friends of Dansoman, and wish to rekindle the annual event which is being organized by Dreamland Sports Plus.

Some of the players to watch on that day are Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah, Razak Ibrahim, Sam Johnson aka ‘Foyoo’, Peter Ofori Quaye, Awule Quaye Junior, Emmanuel Armah aka ‘Senegal’, Asamoah Gyan aka ‘Baby Jet’ and Great Oleze.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus said the game is aimed at fraternizing, socializing and linking up.

“It is also to appreciate our footballers and acknowledge what they do for the nation. Placing Ghana among the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup participants alone is big advert for the nation” he expressed.