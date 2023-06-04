Chief lauds immeasurable contributions of FSHS towards quality education

Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality has lauded the immeasurable contributions of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme towards bridging the education gap between the rich and the poor in the society.

He advised Ghanaians to support the government in its bid to strengthening the implementation of the programme, to benefit more Ghanaian children, saying the FSHS was making significant impact and it ought to be supported to achieve desirable outcomes.

Obrempong Prof. Amponsah said he gave the commendation when he was speaking at the induction of Sunyani Municipal and Circuit Parents Association Executives in Sunyani.

It was on the theme, “Solidifying Parental Support for Education Delivery in the Sunyani Municipality.”

Obrempong Prof Amponsah, also the Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Telecommunication University observed though the government was trying its best and doing a lot to enhance quality education, there were still gaps in the nation’s educational sector which required concerted and collective approach to tackle.

“We must support the government to address the deficit in educational infrastructure, the provision of ICT laboratories in basic and Senior High Schools in particular”, he said.

Obrempong Prof. Amponsah said supervision and monitoring remained essential and key elements in enhancing quality education and advised the Associations to help improve on that in schools.

He also expressed concern about growing indiscipline in schools and moral decay among school children and advised the associations to team up with school managements to help instill high moral values in the school children.

Obrempong Prof. Amponsah appealed to teachers to redouble their efforts to improve on the academic performance of pupils and students through the procedures laid down by the Ghana Education Service towards ensuring discipline in schools.

Mr Godfred Mark Domah, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Education highlighted the important role of parents in ensuring quality education and advised the associations to ensure effective collaboration with teachers to help address pertinent challenges impeding the growth of education in the municipality.