Chief Mike Dery Champions 24-Hour Economy Initiative in Central Ghana

Chief Mike Dery, Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Central Ghana, has embarked on a campaign to promote John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Addressing constituents in Agona West, Central Region, during the “Beautiful Ladies Association launch,” Chief Dery emphasized the policy’s potential to tackle youth unemployment and stimulate economic growth.

The initiative aims to extend economic activities beyond traditional working hours, offering job opportunities and fostering productivity around the clock. Chief Dery underscored the transformative impact of the 24-hour economy, asserting its ability to empower youth and bolster local economies.

Highlighting the association’s role in skill development for young girls, Chief Dery praised their efforts and pledged unwavering support. He urged constituents to support John Dramani Mahama and NDC Parliamentary Candidate Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, advocating for widespread adoption of the 24-hour economy policy.

“As a grassroots mobilizer, I am committed to driving initiatives that benefit our community,” Chief Dery affirmed, urging collective effort for electoral success. His advocacy for economic policies aligns with his dedication to regional development and empowerment, solidifying his influence in local politics.

The launch of the Beautiful Ladies association signifies Chief Dery’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and community progress, marking a significant stride in his regional leadership and political engagement.