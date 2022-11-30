Chief mobilises Anyako residents to tackle perennial water crisis

Residents of Anyako and its surrounding communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have met to deliberate on the perennial water crises which has bedeviled the area over decades.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo- Wego Traditional Area, who briefed the Ghana News Agency on the meeting said, “our water issues will be over soon with the help of my chiefs and others.”

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui, who is also the Head of the Bate Clan, reassured that they would not relax until the water issue is resolved.

He said the meeting was an important one aimed to explain the situation hindering the provision of the resource to the people.

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui said he had resolved to tackle the water issue head-on but cautioned residents to desist from acts of interference as well as issues of land litigation.

“Water is found in our land. The only thing to do now is to put the pump machine ready, and some people are preventing that” he fumed.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui also appealed to his people to exercise patience while the traditional authority worked towards the realization of the water project.

A cross-section of residents interviewed by the GNA appealed for an urgent resolution to the water crisis.

Madam Juana Atsufui Xadza, a resident of Anyako, expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief and his team for working hard to ensure a lasting solution to the problem.

“We are now buying a water of one yellow gallon for ₵2.00 under this hard economic system.”

The meeting, which was held at the Palace of Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui, was attended by chiefs, heads of Institutions, residents of the area, and others.