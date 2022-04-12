Chief Naa Tia Salifu Installed As Paramount Chief Of Bogu Traditional Area

The Overlord of Dagbon, Mahama Abubakari II has installed Naa Tia Salifu Shirazu as the Paramount Chief of Bogu Traditional Area under the skin name “Bonaa Salifu II” having eighteen (18) villages under his paramountcy.

Before his installation, Chief Naa Tia Salifu, the popular and one of the most powerful and revered spiritualists in Ghana, was the Naa Tia of Dagnon.

With this new responsibility, Chief Naa Tia Salifu who is serving as Bonaa Salifu II, Bogu Paramount Chief will oversee the development of the Bogu Traditional area which stretches to about 30 kilometers northwest of Tamale, in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The economies of the people of Bogu remain an agriculture-based, producing staple crops on subsistence level.

Speaking in an interview, Bonaa Salifu II expressed great satisfaction and appreciation to his people for the honour and pledged his unflinching support to the development of the communities.

According to him, serving in that capacity is an honour not to him alone but to the entire paramountcy because he is ready and prepared to open his doors to his people so that together, they can build Bogu in peace and unity.

Bonaa Salifu II also indicated that he has plans of transforming the Bogu traditional area through massive developmental projects from health, education to economic activities.

He averred that; he had received several complains from the management of their clinic of the poor infrastructure of the facility.

To this, he pledged to provide motorbikes to the nurses to ease their means of transportation to work and make their movement smooth.

He also promised to provide hospital beds, and other facilities that will help improve healthcare delivery at their clinic.

The newly installed Paramount chief also indicated that education is a priority on his agenda and that he cannot achieve development for his people if their children are not well educated hence, he is poised to do all possible best to build on the educational structures in the area.

He said he will establish an ultra-modern library for students in the area and build upon existing infrastructure to make learning attractive for the children.

This, he said will prevent children from travelling out to Accra and Kumasi for jobs which put their lives in danger.

Bonaa Salifu II also revealed plans for the young girls in Bogu.

According to him, plans are far advanced for the construction of housing facilities for young girls where they will live and be trained in hairdressing, seamstressing and other meaningful employable skills for them to be self-reliant.

He also said this, will reduce the number of young girls who travel to the cities and work as Kayayes.

For the farmers, Bonaa Salifu II has promised to assist them with farm inputs and farming equipment and machinery during the farming season.

“My people are predominantly farmers and the farming season is here. I will be assisting them with farm inputs, seedlings and equipment if necessary for them to make better and bumper yield for harvest. All these will add up to their living standard and make live meaningful for majority of them. What I pray is for all to give me the needed support and encouragement to serve them in the capacity as the Paramount chief,” he said.