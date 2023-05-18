Chief Nana Owiredu Wadie I Commissions Sports Complex in Kwahu-Nkwatia

Nana Owiredu Wadie I, the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu-Nkwatia Traditional Area who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Kabaka Foundation has commissioned a new ultra-modern sports complex in Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Henry Larbi Director of Kabaka Foundation speaking to the GNA Sports, said the sports complex was to help discover young talented basketball and tennis players in the community.

He said, “we have commissioned two projects, Dente Water Mechanisation project and a new modern Sports Complex with Tennis, Basketball and Squash court in the Kwahu Nkwatia Community, with financial support from Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Nkosuohene of Kwahu-Nkwatia”.

He said these projects were in line with the Kabaka Foundation infrastructure development aimed at providing support for the people of Kwaku-Nkwatia.

Nana Opoku Amankwaa II commended the Chief for supporting the Community with various Projects.

He appealed to the people of Kwahu-Nkwatia to take good care of the facilities and entreated all to assist the community with such developmental projects.

Mr. Isaac Aboagye Dua, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation expressed his gratitude to Nana Owiredu Wadie I, for sponsoring the project for the development of tennis in the Ghana.

He said, “I want to thank the chief for constructing a standard tennis court opened to public especially for the youth in Kwahu and also organizing the first ever Tennis Championship in Kwahu”.

“This he believes would bring Tennis clubs and individuals to Kwahu Nkwatia thereby bring businesses and development to the entire Kwahu.”