Chief Of Ankaful Warns NPP About Ongoing Power Outages

Source: James Kweku Baako

The chief of Ankaful in the Oguaa Traditional Council, Nana Obura Asankomah Ansah, says if the Akufo Addo-led government fails to restore the ongoing power outages within the next two months, it will have to consider itself to have lost the 2024 elections in advance.

Giving reasons for his advice, Nana Obura Asankomah Ansah pointed out that many supporters of the NDC sang praises for their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, that the 2016 elections were a done deal victory for the NDC, on an account that the nation had seen unprecedented socio-economic development.

Sadly, it took the former president by surprise that power outages being experienced in the country would let the citizenry turn a blind eye to those praises.