Chief of Ashaiman Calls for Decorum Amid Parliamentary Vetting Turmoil

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has called on the ministerial vetting committee and Members of Parliament (MPs) to conduct themselves with decorum and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief’s comments followed recent chaotic scenes in the vetting room, where physical confrontations among MPs marred the vetting process.

Democratic principles

Speaking in an interview, Nii Annang Adzor stressed the importance of deepening Ghana’s democratic principles, emphasising that Parliament, as a state institution, should set a positive example for the nation.

“Democracy is something we need to deepen as a country. We have seen America transition power peacefully. The live telecast of our vetting process allows the public to be part of it, but the unfortunate incidents of fights and insults do not bode well for our children. Our leaders must be mindful that Ghanaians are watching, and our children are learning from them,” he said.

Behaviour

The Ashaiman Chief criticised the behaviour of some MPs, highlighting how their actions undermine the principles of discipline and morality. He warned that if legislators fail to exhibit self-restraint, it could have dire consequences on the moral upbringing of younger generations.

“Discipline is key. You don’t let your heart control you; you use your mind to control your heart before you act. Our MPs must remember that they carry the title ‘Honourable’-a name they have worked hard for. They must uphold that honour and demonstrate leadership that inspires the youth,” he stated.

The Chief particularly condemned the recent incident in Parliament where a majority MP reportedly smashed a colleague’s belongings during a heated argument. He described such actions as unbefitting of lawmakers and called for immediate steps to prevent future occurrences.

Leadership role

“In a situation where an MP, entrusted with a leadership role, resorts to violence, what message are we sending to the next generation? Parliament is a law-making body. If our lawmakers display such behaviour, then we are setting a dangerous precedent. The nation must rise beyond partisan politics and prioritise national interest,” he advised.

Nii Annang Adzor commended the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, for taking disciplinary measures against those involved in the chaos. He supported the Speaker’s decision to hold the MPs accountable for damages caused during the altercations, asserting that such firm actions will restore order in the House.

“I applaud the Speaker for taking a bold decision to enforce discipline. No one is above the law, and this will serve as a deterrent to others. Parliament must remain a respectable institution that upholds Ghana’s democratic values,” he added.