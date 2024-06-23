Chief of Ashaiman Calls for Peace and Reflection During Eid Al-Adha

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has called upon the Muslim community in his jurisdiction and across the nation to embrace this month of Eid Al Adha as a time for profound self-reflection on their faith and the teachings of the Quran.

Speaking on the need to acknowledge the importance of the month of Eid Al-Adha, the Chief emphasized the importance of understanding and living by the core values of Islam, particularly during, before, and after the sacred festival of sacrifice.

Spiritual connection

Nii Annang Adzor highlighted that Eid Al-Adha, a significant event in the Islamic calendar, is a time for celebrations and feasts as well as a moment to deepen one’s spiritual connection and commitment to the principles of Islam.

He urged Muslims to use this time to examine their actions, thoughts, and intentions, ensuring they align with the expectations laid out in the Quran.

The Chief of Ashaiman expressed concerns over the political climate as Ghana approaches the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. He warned against the potential for politicians to exploit religious and ethnic sentiments to incite violence and unrest.

Elections

“As we prepare for the elections, it is crucial that we do not allow ourselves to be manipulated by those who seek to sow discord and division. Our faith teaches us peace, unity, and the importance of community. We must uphold these values and resist any attempts to undermine them,” he noted.

He called on the Muslim community to be vigilant and discerning, urging them to prioritize peace and stability over political affiliations. The chief reminded them that their actions during this period could set a powerful example for the rest of the country.

“The Quran instructs us to act justly and to treat others with kindness and respect. Let us embody these teachings and show that our faith can be a force for good in these challenging times,” he added.

Nii Annang Adzor’s call to action also included a plea for interfaith cooperation and understanding. He encouraged Muslims and non-Muslims alike to work together to promote an environment of mutual respect and harmony.

“In Ashaiman, we have a diverse community. Let us use this diversity as a strength, standing together against any forces that seek to divide us,” he urged.