Chief of Ashaiman Urges Calm Following Clashes Near AngloGold Ashanti Mines

By Mildred Eshun

The chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has called for calm and urged youth in the affected communities near AngloGold Ashanti mines to refrain from any reprisal attacks on soldiers.

Speaking in the wake of recent clashes that resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, the chief emphasised that retaliation would only exacerbate tensions and undermine peace efforts. “Two wrongs can never make a right. Taking revenge in the wrong direction will not solve the problem. I advise the youth to channel their grievances constructively by documenting their concerns and engaging the appropriate authorities through the traditional leadership and AngloGold Ashanti management,” he stated.

Communication channels

The chief further stressed the importance of enhancing communication between the company, government, and local communities. He highlighted the need for transparency and involvement of the youth in community development projects to prevent misunderstandings and agitation. “If the youth are informed about AngloGold’s contributions and how their actions impact the community, they are less likely to misbehave,” he said.

Touching on the role of the media, Nii Adzor cautioned journalists against one-sided reporting, urging them to uphold journalistic ethics by investigating issues thoroughly before publication. He reminded journalists of their significant role in shaping the nation’s democratic discourse. “If Ghana prospers in democracy, law, and respect, it will be because of journalists. But if the nation burns, it will also be because of journalists. We plead with you to investigate and balance your reports,” he appealed.

Condolences

Nii Adzor expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, most of whom were Muslims who have already been laid to rest. He encouraged the bereaved to draw lessons from the incident to prevent future occurrences. “This tragic loss should serve as a wake-up call for us to protect lives and ensure the proper use of our natural resources for community development,” he noted.

He urged restraint and professionalism in handling such volatile situations. “The military should investigate thoroughly and act peacefully to protect citizens. They are trained to defend the nation, not to escalate conflicts,” he advised.

The chief reiterated his call for unity, urging all stakeholders, including traditional authorities, youth, AngloGold Ashanti, and government agencies, to work collaboratively towards sustainable peace and development. “Ghana has immense potential, and with collective effort, we can protect lives, create jobs, and ensure the well-being of our communities,” he stressed.

Nii Adzor added that clashes of this magnitude need to be managed properly, knowing that peace and dialogue cannot be traded for silver and gold.