Chief of Ashaiman Urges Journalists to Uphold Ethics in the Interest of National Stability

By Mildred Eshun

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has issued a stern warning to journalists, urging them to uphold professional ethics to avoid plunging Ghana into chaos.

Speaking during an engagement on national security concerns in the Ashanti Region, the chief emphasised that irresponsible journalism could have dire consequences for the country’s peace and stability.

Rwandan genocide

Referring to past incidents where inflammatory media reports contributed to unrest, such as the Rwandan genocide, Nii Annang Adzor stressed that journalists must present balanced and well-researched stories.

“If Ghana burns today, it will be because of journalists. But if Ghana grows in democracy and respect for the rule of law, it will also be because of journalists,” he stated.

He urged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to enforce checks and balances on practitioners to ensure accuracy and fairness in reporting.

The warning comes in the wake of recent tensions surrounding the Obuasi mines, where clashes between the youth and authorities have led to tragic outcomes.

Addressing the youth, Nii Adzor urged them to channel their grievances through appropriate channels instead of resorting to violence.

“The youth must put their ideas on paper and engage with their chiefs and traditional authorities to seek dialogue with institutions like AngloGold Ashanti. Retaliation and violence will only worsen the situation,” he advised.

The chief also encouraged traditional councils to involve young people in community projects to prevent feelings of marginalisation, which often lead to agitation.

Tension management

Turning his focus to the military, Nii Adzor urged restraint and professionalism in managing tensions. He called on the armed forces to avoid excessive force and prioritise peaceful resolutions during confrontations with civilians. “The military is there to defend the country, not to harm its citizens. Two wrongs can never make a right,” he added.

The chief expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the Obuasi clashes, urging all stakeholders to learn lessons from the tragedy. “Any mistake that happens is an opportunity for us to learn. Let us protect our youth and ensure they have meaningful employment while safeguarding our environment,” he said.

Nii Adzor appealed to the government, traditional leaders, and mining companies to foster transparent and constructive dialogue to address community concerns. He emphasised that a united approach would prevent further violence and ensure sustainable development for all.