Chief of Ashaiman Urges Motorists to Prioritize Safety Amid Festive Season Celebrations

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has appealed to motorists transporting passengers across the country to exercise extreme caution and responsibility during the festive season.

According to him, irresponsible driving and riding on our roads contribute to the carnages on our roads every now and then.

Speaking during a community gathering ahead of the Christmas celebrations, he expressed concerns over the reckless behaviour of some drivers, emphasising that the pursuit of quick profits often leads to dangerous driving practices.

Wrongful overtaking

“Many drivers, in their quest to make more money during this period, are likely to engage in over speeding, wrongful overtaking, and even consume alcohol while driving innocent passengers. This is unacceptable and must be discouraged,” he stated.

He urged drivers to remember the value of the lives entrusted to them, cautioning that any lapse in judgement or disregard for traffic regulations could lead to tragic consequences. “Let us all remember that one careless mistake could cost lives. Drive responsibly and let safety be your priority,” he added.

Beyond his call to motorists, Nii Adzor also seized the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to offer their prayers and support for President-Elect John Dramani Mahama. Acknowledging the high expectations following Mahama’s victory, Nii Adzor encouraged citizens to manage their expectations, noting that while Mahama’s promises are ambitious, it may not be feasible to fulfil them all immediately.

Lower expectations

“The promises made by our President-Elect are numerous, but as citizens, we must understand that not all of them can be achieved at once. Let us lower our expectations and give him the needed support to gradually implement his vision for the country,” he advised.

He described Mahama’s leadership as crucial for national progress but stressed the importance of patience and collective effort in ensuring Ghana’s development.

Nii Adzor further extended warm holiday greetings to the people of Ashaiman and Ghana as a whole, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Warm greetings

“I wish all residents of Ashaiman and Ghanaians at large a joyful and peaceful Christmas. May the coming year bring prosperity, unity, and good health to us all,” he noted.

They added that the appeal must go down well with the community and nation as the nation gathers to celebrate and reflect on the Yuletide.

“Let’s be mindful of the importance of the season and reflect on the reason why Jesus Christ was born. This is the time to show love to humanity, especially the less privileged in our community and nation. Show your commitment to giving back to society, and through your benevolence, many people who otherwise may have been sad will smile again. This is what Christians must do,” he urged.