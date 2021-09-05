Chief of Atimatim appeals for school structure and chocolate factory

Baffour Obeng Bosompem I, the newly installed chief of Atimatim, a cocoa growing community in the Eastern Region has appealed to the Government for a school structure and a chocolate factory in the area.

He said the factory would serve as one of the Government’s ‘One District, One Factory’ policy to create job opportunities for the youth to curb the rural-urban migration in search of non-existent employment.

Baffour Bosompem, who is a retired Assistant Director of Education made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his installation as the chief of Atimatim, near Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District.

He said land was made available for the construction of the factory while, the cocoa farmers of the community were also ready to supply the raw materials for the production of the chocolate.

Baffour Bosompem said as an educationist, his prime concern was to plead for government’s intervention for the provision of Senior Technical High School at Atimatim since the Upper West Akim had only one Senior High School.

“This will alleviate the plight of school children who travel long distances to access education,” and advised the youth to take their schooling serious, while avoiding destructive habits of smoking and alcoholism so that they become responsible adults in future.

Baffour Bosompem also appealed to the Ghana Cocoa Board to gravel their 32-kilometre feeder road from Adeiso through Asamankese to Atimatim to enable farmers in the area to transport their cocoa beans and foodstuffs to marketing centres.

Osabarimah Adu Darko III, the Chief of Asamankese who swore-in Baffour Bosompem commended him for his peaceful installation and urged him to rally the people for more development to improve their living conditions.