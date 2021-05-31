Togbe Dorgloh Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional area and President of Avenor Traditional Council, has expressed his highest commendation to management and staff of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for winning the Volta regional best midwife for the year.

Togbe Dorgloh, together with his wing and other sub-chiefs from Avenor, during an engagement with management and some staff of the Hospital, showered praises on the excellent professional display of “uncompromised call to duty,” by the staff of the Hospital.

He said the Avenor Traditional Council would continue to pursue excellence for the growth of the area.

“We are doing our best to reduce multi-dimensional poverty, but to promote excellence instead.”

Togbe Dorgloh revealed that his outfit had over the period received supports from the ‘Sky is My Limit,’ a non-governmental organisation (NGO), during which over 30 mechanised boreholes were constructed in some selected communities in Avenor who were in dire need of potable drinking water.

He said the initiative would be extended to other communities in need of good drinking water with funding from other donors.

Togbe Dorgloh assured the management of the Hospital of his support in ensuring that authorities responsible for the completion of the abandoned Hospital project returned to work.

Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital on his part, expressed worry about the inadequate working space and offices, saying, “our human resource system is good but the challenge is lack of equipment and other things needed to do a good work.”

He assured the Chiefs of their continuous fight to always strive for excellence in the health sector.

Miss Nancy Dado, a Midwife of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital took the overall best midwife in the health profession of the Volta Region during the 30th International Day celebration for midwives, held in Keta earlier this month.

She presented the award to present to the Paramount Chief.

In attendance were, Mama Yeasidi lll, the Queen Mother of Avenor and other queen mothers from the Avenor land.