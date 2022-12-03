Chief of Diare is Northern Regional Best Farmer

Naa Abdulai Abubakari, the Chief of Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region, has been adjudged Northern Regional Best Farmer for 2022.

He received a tricycle, mist blower, polytank, 20 bags of Muriate of Potash, two Knapsack sprayers, two cutlasses, two pairs of wellington boots and a certificate at this year’s National Farmers Day celebration.

Naa Abubakari is a commercial farmer and cultivates 740 acres of rice, 300 acres of soyabeans, and 850 acres of maize.

Currently he supports 1,500 smallholder farmers in six districts to cultivate a total of 4,500 acres of rice, soybeans and maize.

The regional farmers day celebration, held at Jarigu in the Tamale Metropolis, was organised by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, in collaboration with Northern Regional Coordination Council, Regional Department of Agriculture and supported by World Food Programme.

Mr Basideen Issifu from Tishegu, the Best Regional Fisher, received a row planter, baby weeder, push planter, and a certificate, while Mr Adam Fuseini, the Regional Best Area Farmer from Tamale, received a 50-inch television set, motorised sprayer, pairs of wellington boots, and two cutlasses.

Mr Isaac Papanko from Buya in the Kpandai District, the Regional Best Crop Farmer, took home a Tricycle, Polytank, 20 bags of Muriate of Potash, two Knapsack sprayers, two cutlasses, and two pairs of wellington boots.

Mr Adam Imoro from Zabzugu, the Regional Best Livestock Farmer, received a tricycle, polytank, two Knapsack sprayers, two cutlasses, and two pairs of wellington boots.

Mrs Alidu Feruza, from Gushegu who emerged Regional Best Innovative Farmer, received double-deck freezer, motorised sprayer, and a certificate.

At the Metropolitan level, Mr Salifu Tahiti from Jarigu was adjudged the Overall Metro Best Farmer, Mr Ben Neindoo, Best Crop Farmer, Mr Shahadu Abdul Basit, Best Youth Farmer, Alhaji Abdallah Sulemana, Best Livestock Farmer, Mr Seidu Alhassan, Best Extension Agent, and Mrs Adisa Gurundoo, Best Women Farmer.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, said 461,584 farmers, comprising 396,620 males 64,964 females, were enrolled under the Planting for Food and Jobs from 2017 to 2022.

He said the region had also benefited from the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme.

The Minister said 1,190,542 cashew seedlings were raised and distributed to 4,875 farmers in the region from 2019 to 2020, while plantations established in 2019 had started fruiting.

Mr Sule Salifu, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, said government was working with the Millennium Development Authority through a local NGO to provide support to women farmers towards the sustainable production of crops like groundnuts, maize, and soyabeans in the various communities.

Nanton-Naa Mahamadu Bawa V, Chief of Nanton Traditional Area, urged government to support farmers with adequate improved seeds and fertilizers to enhance their work and promote food security nationwide.