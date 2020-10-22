Torgbui Korbadzi III, Dufia of Gefia-Kopeviame in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, has pledged to assist brilliant but needy students from the community to access quality education.

He underscored the relevance of quality education in nation-building, saying “We cannot see progress if our children lack access to a good education because this is the only way we can ensure future developmental progress.”

Torgbui Korbadzi, also a private businessman, was speaking on the sidelines of his week-long celebration to mark the first anniversary of his enstoolment and purification of his Royal stool as chief of Gefia.

He promised to liaise with the Avenor Traditional Council in instituting an educational endowment fund to support brilliant but needy students.

The traditional ruler said he renovated the old dam and rehabilitated the community reservoirs for easy access to potable water, among others.

He appealed to residents, especially the youth, to maintain and sustain the peace and unity before, during and after the December general elections.

Among activities for the celebration was a traditional walk from Gefia to Tordzinu, firing of musketry, pouring of libation, and cultural performances.

Chiefs and queen mothers from Avenor and other dignitaries attended the celebrations.