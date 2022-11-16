Chief Of Kofi-Sa Allegedly Destroys Hundreds Of Farmlands For Sand Winning

A chief of Kofi-sa a farming community in the Nsawam- Adoagyiri municipality of the Eastern Region has incurred the wrath of farmers in the area, for destroying their farms.

Nana Kwame Abegya III who’s known for his sand-winning activities in the community is said to have masterminded the destruction of over a hundred acres of farmlands which had crops ready for cultivation, so he could win sand on the said lands.

When newsmen got to Kofi-Sa community, the level of destruction to crops and trees on the lands of several farmers was heartbreaking. A plantation of Crops raging from Pawpaw, Cassava, Plantain, and even coconut, had been bulldozed down by a team of group of young men who have been working for the chief.

Some farmers who spoke to newsmen could not hide their disappointment over how a chief of a farming community will choose sand winning over farming. They claim the chief who has hired the services of some thugs, has been terrorizing persons who try to stand up against his actions.

Nana Kwame Abegya III who sources said has been issued an earlier warning by the Kyebi Paramountcy to desist from such practice, has turned deaf ears to this directive, destroying farmlands all in the name of sand-winning.

Reports also suggest that aside from the chief of Kofi-Sa importing some thugs to terrorize the poor farmers, he has as well managed to influence the District police commander in the area, who always turned a blind eye to the complaints of these farmers and residents.

In a related development, the Eastern regional security council has assured some journalists who petitioned its office to act on the matter, of a swift response to addressing the issue. Reports within the security council indicate that, both the chief of Kofi-sa and his thugs are likely to be picked up to assist police with investigations into the matter.