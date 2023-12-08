Chief of Staff challenges ECG female staff to aspire to managerial positions

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has launched the Fempower outreach and scholarship program with the call on females to take up positions in male dominated areas in institutions.

She said the gesture will help build their capacities and expose them to emerging trends in the working space.

Speaking at the launch in Accra under the theme, “Empowering Her to Break Frontiers in Leadership and Self Worth”. She said women cannot be marginalized in today’s world where they form the majority in every sphere of life.

The programme is under the auspices of the Electric Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) of its mentorship programme to 150 of its female staff to take up positions at the managerial level of the company.

According to her, women must challenge themselves in all working endeavours and be open minded and be able to withstand criticism.

The Chief of Staff said women have made giant strides at the work place and have all the qualities to occupy managerial positions in male dominated working environment.

She however said women in the country have embrace her as their role model and have strive to excellence and have thus urged women not to be slow in their carrier progression and development.

For his part, the Managing Director of Electric Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama said the company have put in place training programmes to mentor 150 female staff to occupy managerial positions, saying the move forms part of the drive to close the gender gap of the company’s managerial staff structure.

“The company will offer scholarships to 10 needy but brilliant students to pursue electrical engineering and computer science”, he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA