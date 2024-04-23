Chief of Staff Hails Otumfuo…For His Contributions Towards Women Empowerment

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema-Osei Opare has underscored the significant role, being played by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in bringing more women to the table.

According to her, the Asantehene has done a lot to build women capacities and that during his reign as Asantehene, there have been visible signs of more queen mothers being actively involved in the management of the Ashanti kingdom.

“For instance, Queen mothers are now allowed to attend Asanteman Council meetings, which is a deliberate effort to empower women,” she said.

The Chief of Staff was speaking at Asanteman Queen Mothers’ Day celebration where she averred that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s leadership style, not only inspires confidence but also sets a powerful example for the next generation of male leaders to follow.

She therefore appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to add his voice for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which is currently before parliament.

She said: “Nana, Ashanti region has the highest number of MPs (47) in Parliament, as compared to other regions, so your counsel can go a long way to ensure the passage of this Bill.”

She also commended His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his successful 25 years reign on the Golden stool, adding that his effort in restoring peace, not only in Asanteman, but also the kingdom of Dagbon and other parts of the country is commendable.

“You have also won great admiration for your significant investment in health, for instance, the ‘heal Komfo Anokye Project’ and the famous Otumfuo Educational Fund which is already supporting brilliant but needy students.”

The Chief of Staff also lauded Nana Konadu Yiadom Iii, Asantehemaa for always opening her doors to all persons and the constant advise and encouragement, to all manner of persons who come into contact with her.

“You are noted for your kind heart, fair, firm and accommodating personality. It is because of your motherly love for me, that has inspired me to personally commit substantial amount of money, into the concreting of the muddy floors and reconstruction of the burnt Race Course market to improve the market environment. Upon completion, this market, which is named after you, will certainly bring dignity to your name and enhance trading activities at the Race Course market,” she said.

Touching on the role of queen mothers, the Chief of Staff pointed out that, Queen mothers has major roles to play in the development of our nation.

According to her, Queen mothers, have over the years played critical role in safeguarding our tradition and engendering change in every facet of our community.

In the Ashanti kingdom, she noted, the role of females is seen in the matrilineal inheritance system, as all of us, take our roots from our mothers and that Queen mothers are virtually determinants of who is the right heir to the stools.

“In terms of dispute resolution, Queen mothers are often seen as the final source of wise counsel. As the common phrase goes- ‘y3nko bisa abrewa’. No doubt, Queen mothers are inherently bestowed with infinite wisdom, to show the way even when there seems to be some difficulty in settling disputes. Thus, Queen mothers are highly indispensable and the real custodians of the Ashanti kingdom.”

She mentioned that this silver jubilee durbar of queen mothers creates a unique advantage for queen mothers and women as it demonstrates their resolve to strengthen women participation in traditional governance for women, especially, the young.

She urged them to continue to advocate for a deliberate effort, for more women in all facet of our national discourse, in management levels in the public sector, religious organizations, schools, private sector organizations among others.