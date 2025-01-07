Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Reflects on Reappointment and President Mahama’s Vision for Governance

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has shared his thoughts on his reappointment and outlined what Ghanaians can expect from President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s administration over the next four years.

In an exclusive interview with Channel One TV, Debrah expressed his gratitude for the appointment but admitted that he was uncertain about being reappointed. He emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with the president, but Mahama’s trust in his ability to manage the office was clear.

“I knew I could be part of the presidential team, but I wasn’t too sure. It’s the prerogative of the president. However, in his wisdom, he believes I will be able to hold this office together,” Debrah said.

Addressing the notion of loyalty being the primary factor in his reappointment, Debrah clarified that the president values competence and the ability to deliver results more than anything else. “Not necessarily [rewarding loyalty]. The main reason is that the president wants people who can work. In addition, I’m someone who can second guess him,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Debrah assured Ghanaians that the Mahama administration would focus on minimizing errors and staying true to its promises. “Since he’s been in office before, you can be assured we will try to minimize mistakes and get everything right,” he said.

A key aspect of the next administration’s priorities will be accountability. Debrah stressed that effective governance requires rigorous oversight, stating, “Without accountability, nothing works in governance. You have to ensure people do not abuse their positions and that public funds are managed responsibly.”

With these assurances, Debrah painted a picture of an administration committed to delivering on its promises, focusing on results, and fostering responsible governance.