Chief of Staff Orders Government Institutions to Submit Payroll Data for Transparency

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has issued a directive to all heads of government institutions to provide detailed records of employees added to their payrolls since December 7, 2024.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of government payrolls, a key part of the Mahama-led administration’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

According to the memo, heads of institutions are required to submit the following information for each new staff member added during this period:

Full Name Designation/Job Title Employee Identification Number (if applicable) Date of Appointment Date Added to Payroll

Government institutions have been given a deadline of January 31, 2025, to comply with the directive. The Chief of Staff emphasized that this information is vital for maintaining transparency in the payroll process, ensuring public funds are managed appropriately.

The directive is part of a broader push to optimize government operations and address potential discrepancies in public sector payroll systems. Debrah assured institutions that any questions or concerns regarding the directive would be addressed swiftly, underscoring the importance of cooperation in achieving the audit’s objectives.

As the deadline approaches, the focus will be on government institutions to meet their obligations and submit the requested data on time, a crucial step in improving the efficiency and integrity of public sector payroll management.