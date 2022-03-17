Chief Of Staff Under Fire Over Outrageous Donation To Afia Schwarzenegger

A pressure group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), ‘Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA)’, has criticized the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, over a recent cash donation to Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a statement by AFFA on March 15, 2022 the Alliance said it is appalled by the dolling out of GHS50,000.00 by the Chief of Staff to Afia Schwarzenegger to aid in her father’s burial.

According to the group, although they sympathize with the bereaved family, the gesture by the Chief of Staff undermines the efforts of the party’s grassroots, who worked tirelessly for the NPP’s victory in the 2016 general election.

In their view, Afia Schwarzenegger is an opportunistic fellow, who does not deserve the kind gesture which was extended to her.

“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success/victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections.”

“…It is therefore shocking why a few years down the line, with the NPP in power, the Chief of Staff as well as senior government officials will suddenly forget the pain she caused the party, and reward her beautifully to the annoyance of party members whose toil and sacrifices birthed the fruits of government. AFFA respectfully submits that the era of rewarding opportunistic media personalities masquerading as political influencers at the expense of hardworking party footsoldiers must stop! “Monkeys” cannot work in the trenches for “baboons” to come and chop”, portions of the statement read.

The group therefore called on government appointees to “desist from acts which demoralize the spirit of hardworking party members as we strive to “break the eight”.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Radio and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, was instrumental in the preparation of the final rites for her late father.

According to her, the Chief of Staff donated ¢50,000 to her and her family not only for the funeral but also for the transportation of her father’s coffin to Ghana.

In a video posted, Afia noted that Frema Opare even after the donation urged her to make known any extra cost the family has to bear so she could help.

The actress stated that she was extremely grateful to Frema Opare for her immense contribution adding that the family may not even have an extra cost to bear.

Going on her knees, Afia Schwarzenegger prayed for the Chief of Staff and thanked her for her efforts in ensuring that her father’s funeral was held peacefully.

The actress in other posts also revealed that numerous people helped her give her father a befitting burial.

Also at the funeral, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi made a donation of ¢4,000.

However, scores of Ghanaians on social media have expressed diverse opinions over the donation by the Chief of Staff. While some have applauded the gesture, a section of Ghanaians have indicated that the move by Frema Opare, is a proof of the wastefulness of the current regime.

According to the critics, government is recklessly using state funds, in the midst of the teething challenges which confront citizens. The call by the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy is part of such public sentiments, which have greeted the donation by the Chief of Staff.

The funeral of the late father of Afia Schwarzenegger was held at KNUST in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on March 12, 2022.

Source: The New Independent