The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged public relations officers (PROs) of the various ministries, departments and agencies, and state enterprises to be proactive in disseminating information on government business to the public.

That, she said, would enable the public to understand and appreciate government policies and programmes, to work collaboratively towards achieving a common cause.

Madam Osei-Opare made the call at the second edition of the Public Relations Summit, organized by the Ministry of information and State Interests and Governance Authority, in Accra on Wednesday.

The summit aimed at sharpening the communication skills of public institution PROs as well as help them to develop and execute robust communication strategies on government business.

It also provided a platform for open and frank discussions on challenges public institution PROs encounter in the course of their work and how to resolve them to ensure effective communication.

Madam Osei-Opare assured of the government’s commitment to refurbish the Information Services Department with more information vans to enhance public education campaigns.

She urged PROs to adopt innovative approaches to disseminate positive government information and not only respond to negative media reports.

“This year, the government will expand the network of PROs in the MDAs and state enterprises,re-train and resource you so that your communication strategy will be in sync with the broader communication strategy of the government,” Madam Osei-Opare stated.

The Information Minister Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in his welcome remarks, said since his appointment as the Minister of the sector, he had worked to increase the number of public institution PROs from 40 to 70, to enhance the dissemination of information on government activities.

The PROs, he said, had been registered with the Institute of Public Relations to ensure regular training of public institution PROs for effective execution of their mandate.

The Minister urged public institution PROs to build and deepen their relationship with sector ministers, chief directors, and other directors to get access to relevant information for communication purposes.

He noted that the progress and advancement of public institution PROs would largely depend on their work output.

He, therefore, entreated them to be proactive in improving their communication skills so that they would be in tune with modern trends of communication.