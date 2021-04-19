Nana Abegya III Chief of Kofisah and Krontihene of Adoagyiri near Nsawam in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region has offered a vast land at Kofisah for the construction of a Senior High School.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kofisah after offering the land, Nana Abegya said education was his priority and mentioned that the free education introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had encouraged most of the youth to return to school in various institutions in the country.

He said Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality had only two Senior High Schools at Adoagyiri and Nsawam and therefore after the completion of the project it would serve Kofisah and other Districts and Municipalities of the country.

Nana Abegya therefore called on Mr Isaac Kwadjo Boabeng the Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality to support the project, to completion.

He appealed for toilet facilities for both sexes, refuge dump containers and boreholes to solve water shortages in the town and its surrounding areas.