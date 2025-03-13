CHIEF OFORI-NTI SUPPORTS A&D SCHOOL

Through an impressive act of generosity and goodwill, Chief Ofori-Nti, the CEO of Griffin Technologies Ltd and founder of the Chief Ofori-Nti Foundation, has donated an amount of Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 9,000) to support the restoration of A&D School in the Twifo/Ati-Morkwa constituency.

This contribution, made on February 10, 2025, follows a series of consultations with the school’s headmaster, who provided an estimate of the remaining funds required to complete the project. The estimated amount, as advised by the headmaster, was GHS 9,000, which Chief Ofori-Nti willingly offered to ensure the project’s successful completion.

The donation will be used specifically to purchase wood and roofing nails and to cover carpentry workmanship costs—crucial steps in restoring the school’s facilities after a devastating rainstorm ripped off the roof and damaged wooden structures, severely affecting academic activities.

While several individuals and groups had previously supported the rebuilding efforts, Chief Ofori-Nti’s contribution is intended to ensure the project’s full completion, allowing students to return to a safe and conducive learning environment.

Chief Ofori-Nti’s generous act reflects his unwavering commitment to education and community development, reinforcing his dedication to improving the lives of those in the Twifo/Ati-Morkwa constituency.

#Chief4TAM

#BuildingABetterFuture