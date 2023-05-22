Chief One dazzles students, residents of Kadjebi

Mr Michael Ivan Kofi Nyagamagu, also known as Chief One, a Ghanaian Hip-hop/Hiplife artiste, rapper, artiste manager and songwriter, has entertained residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He was in town upon invitation from Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC) Student Representative Council (SRC) to mark their SRC Week celebration.

Mr Nyagamagu, whose songs include “Wotelawoea, Du Agbe, Novayi, Akuvi, Turn by Turn, among others encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to become responsible citizens for themselves and Mother Ghana.

The Music Award winner-2022, said he started his professional music career in 2016 and released songs that were hit in the Volta Region.

In 2017, he did a mixture of Olamide’s wo song, with that, many Ghanaians started to know there was one artiste called Chief One from the Volta Region, even though he was popular in Volta and Togo.

Chief One gained breakthrough in the Ghana music industry in November 2021 after releasing Novayi, a collaboration with DD Don, a musician in the Volta Region.

Ms Deborah Amewovi, a Form Two student of KASEC told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the student body invited Chief One based on his creativeness in the music industry and on the fact that all his songs were in Ewe.

She said the artiste served as a mentor to the youth of Eweland and commended him for his wonderful performance.

Mr Godwin Vifah, one of Chief One’s funs, told GNA that he likes him because he uses his mother tongue in music and that his music’s were motivating and inspiring enough.

He asked the youths of Eweland to emulate him without going wayward but focus on their dreams and whatever field they found themselves.

Mr Vifah, who took a picture with the Artistes’, urged the youth of Eweland to believe in him and support him to be star of Ghana.