Chief One to perform at Adaklu Kodzobi Bliza

Chief One, an up and coming artiste from the Volta Region will on Friday, November 11, perform live at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District as part of the Bliza (Corn festival) celebration of the community.

Dubbed entertainment night, his performance forms part of activities lined up for the night. They include storytelling, drama, poetry recitals and cultural performance by various groups from within and outside the community.

The week-long festival is theme “Youth Empowerment Through Quality Education and Entrepreneurial Skills Development”; and the festival would be climaxed with a fundraising durbar on Saturday, November 12.

Other activities lined up as part of the celebration are clean-up exercises, football and other fun games, and hailing of corn.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, chairman of the festival planning committee told the GNA that, Mr. Archibald Letsa is the Special Guest of Honour.

He said other special guests expected to grace the festival are Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, District Chief Executive for Adaklu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Members of Parliament for North Tongu, Ho Central and Adaklu respectively, and some prominent chiefs from the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

Mr. Wormenor said the festival was instituted in 1983 after the famine which hit the whole country that year, adding that the first crop which was harvested, and eventually ended the famine, was corn.

The Planning Committee Chairman said the community therefore decided to thank God and honour corn which came as their Savior.

He intimated that the festival had since been repackaged to serve as an occasion to unite the community and raise funds for its development projects.

Mr. Wormenor noted that funds raised at this year’s durbar would be used to complete the community’s one-storey building information Centre.