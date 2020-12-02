Nasimong Laar Haruna II, Chief of Gbankoni in the Bunkpurugu District of the North East Region, has predicted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2020 polls with a big margin.

That, he said, was due to the love Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia showed to the residents of Gbankoni and Kambatiak.

According to the Chief, Dr Bawumia has not only demonstrated care, but had proven to be someone the people could rely on anytime the need arises, adding that it was the reason victory will come the way of the party.

“In 2016, I appealed to you for several things including; a CHPS compound, electricity and roads which have all been done. I am assuring you that you will win the elections by a big margin. I repeat you will win the elections by a very big margin. When that happens, I would urge you to complete all ongoing projects”, he added.

The Chief appealed to the government to establish a police post in the area to curb the increasing rate of cross border criminal activities since the communities shared borders with neighbouring Togo.

“When you win the elections don’t forget to do the following for us; A police post to curb criminal activities, especially robbery and smuggling of fertilizer into Togo from Ghana. We share a border with Togo and when you stand over there you see their houses.

Some of the roads done during the Nkrumah regime need some upgrade and I know when you win the second term you will consider working on them. You are the kind of politician we are looking up to. You are a grassroots politician with respect and will not ask me to meet you but rather come to me” he stated.