Chief Sofo Azorka Awudu Urges NDC-Manchester Branch To Rally Ghanaians For Victory 2024

The revamped NDC- Manchester branch held a well-attended and colourful extraordinary event on Saturday 15th July 2023 as part of the branch’s efforts in rallying Ghanaians to vote massively for President John Mahama and NDC’s parliamentary candidates in 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, respectively.

In a speech read by the NDC-UK & Ireland Chairman Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba on behalf of a Special Guest Speaker, Chief Sofo Azorka Awudu who could not attend the event in person due to an equally important national assignment in Ghana, Chief Azorka admonished all present to respect and promote the cardinal principles and values of the NDC which includes respecting the NDC’s diversity.

Chief AZorka stated that the NDC’s founding members were drawn from the three main political traditions in Ghana: The Nkrumah tradition; Danquah- Busia tradition; and of course the Rawlings’s tradition. As a result, NDC is the most heterogeneous and strongest political party in Ghana. The NDC is a broad church and embraces and welcomes every Ghanaian eligible to join the Congress without any form of discrimination based on religion, ethnic group, and social status.

Chief Azorka urged the members of the Manchester Branch and the entire membership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter to reach out to the Ghanaian Community and especially the Ghanaian Mosques, and Churches, and patronise Ghanaian social events in the UK & Ireland. This, he believes, will find true expression in the Chapter’s crusade in rallying Ghanaians in the UK for NDC’s victory 2024.

The Lord Mayor of Greater Manchester Yasmine Dar graced the ocassion as the Special Guest of Honour and she acknowledged the contribution of the vibrant Ghanaian Community to the socio-economic and political development of the Greater Manchester area. She also encouraged members of NDC to see her election of Mayoress of the second largest city in the UK as a great inspiration and should aim to climb higher on the political ladder.

The occasion was also graced by Nananom from Ghanaian Communities and their presence in traditional regalia added some Ghanaian touch to the event and made it more colourful.

The Chairman of NDC- Manchester Branch Mr Emmanuel Yeboah is in his welcome address took the Conference through the history of NDC Manchester branch and touted the branch resilience since its formation which contributed to the event.

The immediate past Chairman of UK & Ireland Chapter, Mr Kofi Kwakye also admonished members of NDC to maintain and promote unity among our ranks in their quest to capture power in 2024.

The current indefatigable and industrious Chapter Secretary Mr Michael Kudiabor who is seeking re-election introduced the Executives of NDC- Manchester branch and urged them to continue with relentless efforts in building a strong and vibrant branch, so that they can contribute their quota to NDC’s victory in 2024.

Find the list of NDC- Manchester Branch Executives:

Mr Emmanuel Yeboah Chairman

Mr Francis Aweso- Secretary

Mr David Kofi Dadzie

-Treasurer

Mr Gabriel Kofi Dwomoh-

communication Officer

Mr Christopher Acquaye -Organiser

Ms Adelaide Manu Women’s Organiser

Mr Christian Aboagye Youth Organiser

Mr Ahmed Asiedu Executive member

Mr Abdul Gibren Executive member

Mr Crosby Tagoe Welfare Officer