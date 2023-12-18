Chief Superintendent of Police educates candidates ahead of election

Mr. Seth Tay, the District Police Commander of Kpone, and the election task force have educated aspirants in the 18 electoral areas ahead of the district-level election in Kpone.

He cautioned the candidates to ensure free and fair elections and also prevent any occurrences such as crime and other related issues that would hinder the elections at various electoral areas in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

Mr. Tay said all the aspirants should be of good behaviour and comport themselves while noting the prohibition of phones at the ballot screen when going to vote.

“The wearing of any aspirant’s attire should be prohibited at the polling stations,” he stated.

He also reiterated that security would be tight; and anyone who misbehaves or goes against any of the rules and regulations of the laws would face severe punishment.

The District Police Commander stated that the aspirants should advise their supporters that the election is not a do-or-die affair; therefore, it would be a term for everyone either now or in the future.

He urged them to ensure tolerance, and the process would be ensured by the Electoral Commission based on their performances at the end of the election.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, Mr. Isaac Newton Tetteh, the assembly member for Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area, highlighted that the EC might fail to achieve the proposed 60 percent turnout because they are far behind time and the education is poor.

Mr. Tetteh added that NCCE has not lived up to their expectations of educating the public on the importance of district-level elections.

He advised the aspirants that they should refrain from influencing delegates with money because it amounts to a criminal offence, especially in district-level elections.