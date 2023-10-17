Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari receives two Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Chief Superintendent Dr. Sarah Aba Afari, the Madina Divisional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, has been awarded two honorary doctorate degrees.

The two Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Ministry and Christian Education were conferred on her by Holy Spirit Bible University, a university based in the United States of America.

Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari was recognised for her exemplary leadership and her efforts in reducing crime rates in her jurisdiction.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the conferment ceremony, Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari, who is an alumna of KNUST, was excited about receiving recognition for her strategy in curbing crime rates in Madina.

“When we build the capacity of women, then we will be able to change the dynamics of our nation. So I encourage the Gender Ministry to develop policies for working women so as to enable them to spend time with their children,” she said.

This strategy, she says, would help working-class women spend time with their children, thereby reducing societal vices.

“As a crime prevention strategy, I interact with women in my jurisdiction to know their problems and also sensitise them on how to take care of their children. So for crime to be prevented, the woman or mother plays an equal role in crime prevention,” she added.

Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari, who hails from Hohoe, is considered one of the best investigators in Ghana, having worked with the United Nations in Europe and Africa in various capacities.

She is a counsellor and an art therapy expert with a big heart for gender issues and solving issues related to human trafficking.