Chief unhappy about rising moral decadence among young people 

Nana Ankomah Frimpong, the Chief of Twimia in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region, has expressed concern about the rising moral decadence and indiscipline among the youth in the municipality.

He, therefore, called for effective collaboration among stakeholders, including parents, teachers and traditional authorities towards the proper upbringing and development of children in the area.

Nana Fimpong raised the concern when he was speaking at a durbar to climax basic school cultural festival organised by the Techiman Municipal Directorate of education on the theme “The Relevance of Cultural Education to the Ghanaian Economy”, held at Techiman, the regional capital.

The chief, also the Sanaahene (chief in-charge of treasury) of the Techiman Traditional Area said concerted efforts were required to instill socio-cultural values and norms into the minds of the younger generation.

Mr. John Kwodwo Amissah, the Municipal Director of Education said children were gifted from God and called for collaboration between parents and teachers to ensure their proper upbringing and development.

He underlined the need to inspire children, and imbibe in them traditional values and customs to enable them grow to become responsible adults.

Oheneba Boasiako-Antwi, the Sports Coordinator for the Municipal Directorate of Education called on stakeholders to help unearth and nurture the sporting talents of school children in the area.

He expressed worry about acts of immorality among the youth of the area, and called for collaborative effort to inculcate a high level of discipline among school children in the municipality.

About 110 pupils and students selected from seven circuits in the municipality participated in drum language, poetry recital and traditional dancing competition.