Chief urged parents to encourage children to take to TVET education

The Regent of Agona Abodom, Nana Owiro XIV, has asked parents to enroll their children into Technical, Vocational and Educational Technology (TVET), to enable them to acquire skills to become self-employed.

He said the aims and objectives of the TVET, mooted by the government, was to help reduce the huge dependence on the government for employment after the completion of senior high school education.

Nana Owiro made the call when he addressed the first graduation of the Ruhem Vocational Technical Institute at Agona Abodom, in the Agona West of the Central Region.

He said it would be more beneficial for parents to encourage their children to learn trades rather than pushing them to pursue certain courses which would not help them to get the opportunity on the job market.

He said the acquisition of TVET skills would go a long way to lessen the huge burden on government in the area of offering white collar jobs to graduates from the tertiary institutions.

Nana Owiro , also the Board Chairman of Ruhem Vocational Technical Institute, urged parents within the Agona West Municipality to patronize the school to assist the children, especially the girl-child to acquire vocational skills for their prospects.

Nana Bronya III, Nifahemaa (Queenmother) of Agona Abodom, expressed concern about the growing teenage pregnancy in the town and other surrounding communities and admonished parents, especially mothers to advise their girl-child about the dangers of such situations.

“It is better as girl-child to learn some trade if your parents could not assist you to pursue further education to make meaningful life,” she advised.

Nana Broya, also the Chief Executive Officer of Precious Home-Made Services called on stakeholders in the Agona West to embark on aggressive sensitization programmes to educate both parents and girl children on the effects of teenage pregnancy.

Mr Kingsley Wolanyo Ahiati, the Administrator of the Institute, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and non-government organisations to assist the school in the provision of classrooms to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He said the Institute was established four years ago and that it was aimed at promoting vocational training among children in the Agona West Municipality.

Mr Sammy Kojo Eshun, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute pleaded with the chiefs and people of the area to continue with their support to the school for the children to derive the maximum benefits become responsible adults.