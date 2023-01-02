Chief urges farmers to be thrifty with income

Nab Francis Akanbegme Asangalisa II, the Chief of Chuchuliga in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, has cautioned farmers to be thrifty with income from the sale of farm produce and avoid using it on merry making.

He advised them to be considerate in pricing their farm produce in the market, saying the high and fluctuating prices had contributed to the unstable economic conditions prevailing.

Nab Asangalisa gave the advice at this year’s Faagu Festival of the chiefs and people of the Chuchuliga Traditional Area, on the theme: “Building Chuchuliga together in the midst of challenging times, the role of every member of the community.”

He said the cost of farm inputs, especially fertilizer for major crops such as rice and maize, were high and that the business environment was equally challenged in diverse ways.

The country was not out of the economic difficulties yet, he said, and urged the community members to make the best of their income by prioritising their needs, especially their children’s education.

He said the economic challenges faced by the working class could not be underestimated, adding: “Farmers, businessmen and women, and the formal working class who were, and are still affected, are all part of the ecosystem of the people of Chuchuliga, hence the theme chosen for this occasion”.

Inspite of the challenges, Nab Asangalisa encouraged residents not to despair but with confidence, unity and sense of purpose, they could forge ahead together.

Giving the history of the Faagu Festival, Mr Edmond Alagpulinsa, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, said the festival first started as a homecoming event in 2013 and brought together sons and daughters of the area to discuss issues of common interest.

He said the people’s quest to reunite and task themselves with the responsibility to contribute to the development of the community led to the homecoming event, which finally came to stay as the Faagu Festival.

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Municipal Chief Executive, commended the chiefs and people for a successful festival and urged them to continue to stay united.

She said the Municipal Assembly would extend support and development to Chuchuliga and its environs and that plans were underway to equip the community library with computers to enhance Information and Communication Technology.

Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament, reminded government about its promise to have the Chuchuliga Community Day Senior High and Technical School absorbed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and said the process must be fast-tracked to achieve the desired goal.