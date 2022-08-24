Chief urges parents to ensure children concentrate on their books

Nana Ottopah Atiemo I, Kyidomhene of Otuasi Amanfrom has asked parents to take the responsibility of ensuring that their school children concentrate on their books at home and prevent them from participating in social gatherings.

He noted that school going children, especially the girl-child who attend funerals, wake-keepings and other social activities were likely to be lured by unscrupulous men, which led to teenage pregnancies and destroyed their future ambitions.

Nana Ottopah Atiemo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a parent teacher association meeting at Otuasi, near Coaltar in the Ayensoano District of the Eastern Region.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure that they provided the educational needs of their children to prevent them from soliciting help from other persons who would take advantage to abuse them.

The chief encouraged children to feel free to request whatever they needed from their parents and guardians and desist from depending on others while entreating teachers to be punctual at school and take good care of the children.

“As teachers you need to set good examples for the children to emulate,” he added.