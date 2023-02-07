Chief urges parents to invest much resources into children’s education

Obrempong Kwasi Boanu I, the newly enstooled Kyidomhene (chief of crowd) of the Adantia Divisional Council in the Sunyani West Municipality has appealed to parents in the area to invest much of their resources into the education of their children so to provide them a better and secured future.

He said education remained the surest legacy that parents could bequeath to their children, saying though the government was doing much to improve quality education, it was imperative for parents to provide their children with basic education needs as well.

This would sustain the interest of children in schools, and also help them pursue and achieve high academic laurels and grow to become responsible adults in future.

In an interview with the Newsmen at Adantia, a farming community near Odomase in the Bono region, Obrempong Boanu I said he had prioritised education, and would therefore ensure that all school going-age children in the area were admitted in schools to acquire formal education.

The Chief also promised to ensure that schools in the area had enough classroom blocks, furniture as well as learning and teaching materials to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

He said deserving teachers in the area would also be identified and well-motivated to inspire them to redouble their efforts to improve on the academic performance of school children.

Obrempong Boanu I noted that children would either grow to become national assets or liabilities based on their upbringing and development, and advised parents to also draw their girls closer to them.

He advised the youth in the area against drug and substance abuses, alcoholism and promiscuity, which could ruin their lives and asked them to rather channel their exuberances into productivity activities.

Obrempong Boanu I expressed concern about the deplorable nature of the Adantia-Kwatire-Odomase road and appealed to the government to reshape the road to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.

He said the road was very dear to the heart of the people, saying the chiefs and people of the area would forever remain grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the road was reshaped.

Obrempong Boanu I added as the Kyidomhene, it was his responsibility to facilitate the development of the area, saying without peace and unity, it would be difficult for the area to witness development, and asked the people to cherish and protect the prevailing peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the chiefs and people of the town could not hide their joy, when Okogyedom Barimah Asante Boamah, the Chief of Adantia took the Kyidomhene through the traditional rites to seal his enstoolment.

Known in private life as Kwasi Boanu, a Sunyani-based businessman, the Kyidomhene occupied the stool which was rendered vacant after the death of his late grandfather, Nana Kwabena Apraku who died 25 years ago.

Okogyedom commended the Kyidom family of the division, and expressed the hope that with the enstoolment of Obrempong Boanu I, the development of the area would be brought to the next level.