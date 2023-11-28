Chief urges tailors and dressmakers to exhibit good character

Barimah Oppong Boabasa Ababio, the Gyaasehene (sub-chief) of Dormaa Traditional Area, has encouraged tailors and dressmakers to demonstrate good behavior and attitude in the practice of their vocation.

He asked them to utilise the skills and knowledge acquired for their benefit and that of the community and nation, by striving for excellence, and seeking more opportunities to upgrade themselves, to remain relevant and competitive in their vocation in the high demanding and fast developing global markets.

Barimah Oppong Ababio made the remarks at the graduation ceremony of 62 tailors and dressmakers including two men, organised by the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) at Dormaa.

The event was attended by the religious leaders, traditional rulers, members of GNTDA, families, relatives and friends of the graduands and other members of the public.

Nana Adjoa Takyiwaa, the Benkumhemaa (Sub-Queen mother) of Dormaa Akwamu, encouraged the graduands to consider registering with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), to secure their future with the insurance when they could no longer actively work.

Mr Johnson Yeboah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Dormaa Ahenkro, expressed appreciation to Nananom (Traditional leaders) and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the instrumental role played in allocating a parcel of land to the Association for the construction of a training Centre.

He announced that construction of the training centre would soon begin and appealed to the requisite authorities for the award of a TVET accreditation to the training Centre, to help train more people in the area rather than they having to travel long distances to Sunyani to access such services.

She advised them to be honest and respectful to their clients, to win their trust for extended services all the time.

Reverend Dr Isaac Appiah Offei, the General Manager of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, admonished the graduands to follow the precepts of God, to enable them to realise the purpose of God in their lives.