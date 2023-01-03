Chief warn farmers against sales of farm produce for merry

The Chief of Chuchuliga in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, Nab Francis Akanbegme Asangalisa II, has cautioned farmers against the tendency to sell their farm produce to make merry.

He advised them not to be lured by the prevailing attractive prices as a result of the uncontrollable fluctuation of prices for farm produce, owing to the unstable cedi which negatively effected them in the past crop season.

The Chief, who gave the caution at this year’s Faagu festival of the Chiefs and people of the Chuchuliga traditional area, said the high cost of farm inputs, especially fertilizer for the major crops of the people such as rice and maize was high.

The festival was on the theme: “Building Chuchuliga together in the midst of challenging times, the role of every member of the community.”

Nab Asangalisa II noted that “The business environment of the community was equally challenged in diverse ways during the period under review.”

He said the country was not totally out of the economic difficulties, “I therefore implore you to think of your wards school fees among other responsibilities, and the fact that things may probably get worse, and spare your produce for now,” he added.

The Chief said the challenges faced by the working class as a result of the general economic turbulence could not be underestimated.

“Farmers, businessmen and women, and the formal working class who were, and are still affected, are all part of the ecosystem of the people of Chuchuliga; hence the theme chosen for this occasion,” he said.

In spite of the challenges, Nab Asangalisa II encouraged residents in the area not to despair, but be confident that with unity and sense of purpose, they could forge ahead.

Giving the history of the Faagu festival, Mr Edmond Alagpulinsa, Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, said the festival first started as a homecoming event in 2013, and brought together sons and daughters of the area to discuss issues of common interest to them.

“At the time, it was the realisation of the youth of the community that we had no avenue where all of us as sons and daughters of the village could meet to discuss issues of common interest and concern,” he said.

Mr Alagpulinsa said based on their quest to reunite and task themselves with the responsibility to contribute their quota to the development of the community, led to the homecoming event which finally came to stay as the Faagu festival.

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, commended the Chiefs and people of Chuchuliga for a successful festival celebration, and urged them to continue to stay united.

She said the Municipal Assembly would continue to extend the needed support and development to Chuchuliga and its environs, adding that plans were underway to equip the community library with computers to improve on Information and Communication Technology in the area.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr James Agalga, used the occasion to remind government about its promise to have the Chuchuliga Community Day Senior High and Technical School absorbed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).