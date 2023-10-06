Chiefs and people of Effutu Warabeba launch 2023 Tweii festival

The Chiefs and Elders of Effutu Warabeba, a fishing community in the Effutu Municipality, have officially inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Tweii Effi festival. The festival, set to run from Monday, October 9, to Sunday, October 15, 2023, is themed “Promoting Our Uniqueness for Peace, Branding, and Development.”

The Tweii festival is a traditional celebration that brings together the community members of Warabeba. Its purpose is to honor the roles played by their ancestors in promoting beach scene fishing (Tweii), which has been a vital part of binding the community together.

The launch of the festival was attended by Chiefs and residents from nearby communities, as well as guests from towns outside the Effutu Municipality. The event was powered by Nyce Media.

Neenyi Kaw Abaowei II, the Gyasehen of Warabeba, who presided over the launch on behalf of Neenyi Oboama II, the Odinkro of the community, announced that this year’s festival aims to raise funds for the construction of a six-unit classroom block and a library for the children in the community. He highlighted the challenges that children face when attending school in nearby communities and stressed the importance of returning home to support the festival and contribute to its success.

He also called upon well-wishers and friends of Warabeba to join in the celebration and support their goals and objectives. The Gyasehen expressed gratitude to Mr. Alexzander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, and Dr. James Kofi Annan, the parliamentary candidate for Effutu National Democratic Congress, for their continuous support.

“We are calling for continuous support to help us make Warabeba a place of choice,” he added.

He further urged festival participants to refrain from engaging in anti-social behavior and immoral acts that could mar the festival’s beauty. He emphasized that festivals are not just for merry-making and urged all those who would be part of the festivities to conduct themselves with decorum.

Earlier in the day, the chief fisherman of the community led his people in demonstrating how the Tweii adventure is carried out.

Mr. Bismark Odoom, the General Manager of Nyce Media and a member of the festival planning committee, outlined the activities planned for the celebration. These activities include general sanitation and clean-up in the communities on Monday and Tuesday, October 10 and 11. Other activities include a Tag of Peace ceremony, canoe racing competition, Tweii competition, and a traditional food cooking competition in the morning on Saturday, October 15, followed by a grand durbar in the afternoon to culminate the festival.

He emphasized the need for everyone to actively participate in all the festival activities and contribute to its success and development.

Source : John Nabary