Chiefs and people of Haatso celebrate Homowo

The chiefs and people of Haatso in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region at the weekend took their turn to celebrate the annual Homowo Festival amidst drumming, dancing and the firing of muskets.

Nii Armah Sogbla IV, Chief of the town, led the people to sprinkle Kpoikpoi, the traditional food of the festival, at some sacred places to thank the gods for good health and pray for a bumper harvest next year.

Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kaaki Mann, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, called on the youth to desist from drug abuse to protect their health.

She said drug abuse did not only affect the individual but also had a negative impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

Mrs Mann called for employment opportunities for the youth to engage in productive ventures to avoid the desire of abusing drugs.

She advised students to develop a comprehensive career goal that would prepare them for the job market.

Nii Sogbla, on his part, advised the youth to be innovative and improve on their technological expertise to have a competitive edge over their counterparts.

He called for continuous observance of the Covid-19 safety protocols to avoid a recurrence of the disease.