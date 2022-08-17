Chiefs and people of La commence Homowo Festival

The La Traditional Council and its partners have announced the commencement of the La Homowo Festival, which would be climaxed on August 24, 2022.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “United for Development through Our Culture and Traditions.”

Mr Komieter George, the Chairman of the Homowo Planning Committee, in a release to the Ghana News Agency, said it was time the council reviewed all various rich customs and traditions of the people of La as a tool for development through tourism.

He announced activities lineup for the Homowo events were homecoming, kpashimo, and other attractions like football, food bazaar, kpashimo competition, among others.

“Meanwhile, Mamedia Ventures an Events, Marketing and Media Consultancy Agency led by Nii Maale-Adsei has been granted the right as the marketing and sponsorship syndicators for the La Homowo Festival,” the release said

It advised all corporate bodies who would want to participate in the celebration of the Homowo to officially engage Mamedia Ventures.