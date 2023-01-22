Chiefs and people of Sokpoe discuss development challenges

The chiefs and people of Sokpoe Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta region have held a town hall meeting to address some developmental issues in the area.

The engagement, held on Saturday at the CEM hall at Sokpoe, discussed issues such as deplorable road networks, school infrastructure, health, education, social amenities, and others.

Officials from ‘Adanu Foundation’, a Non Governmental Organisation attended the meeting.

Mama Adzesu ll, Paramount Queenmother of Sokpoe Traditional Area, who chaired the meeting, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) the community needed good roads, health facilities, classroom blocks for pupils, library, and toilet facilities.

Mama Adzesu, as part of the engagement, expressed appreciation to ‘Adanu Foundation,’ for their readiness to address some of the community needs.

Torgbe Foe-Tsali ll, Head of Foe Tsali Clan, on his part, said they wrote to ‘Adanu Foundation’ to assist them with some projects such as the construction of a modern library unit and urinal for their community school.

“They accepted our request and decided to join us today for us to meet the residents to deliberate on how we can collaborate with them for the project,” he said.

Mr Mypa Winfred Buckner, Director of Projects for ‘Adanu’ in an address, urged the residents to offer their maximum support during the construction of the two facilities in the area.

“We assessed the situation at Sokpoe and as a result, we are starting our projects here, first with the provision of a urinal which will take less than a week to be completed before shifting the library facility as the second phase of the project.”

Mr Edmond Fingero, the assembly member for the area, commended the traditional rulers for the initiative.

He expressed excitement over the project and further appealed to government , NGOs, and other philanthropic groups and individuals to help address the many developmental challenges facing them.

A committee was formed to ensure timely and successful execution of projects.